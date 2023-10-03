Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,056 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 117.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.57 and its 200-day moving average is $318.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.