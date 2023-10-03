Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

