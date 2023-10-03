Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,368,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

