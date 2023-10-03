Hays (LON:HAS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hays
Hays Price Performance
Hays Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Hays
In related news, insider Zarin Patel acquired 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £11,886.06 ($14,367.29). In other Hays news, insider Zarin Patel purchased 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £11,886.06 ($14,367.29). Also, insider James Hilton sold 69,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £73,218.60 ($88,503.08). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hays
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
