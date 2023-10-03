Hays (LON:HAS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 108 ($1.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.90 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.95 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Zarin Patel acquired 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £11,886.06 ($14,367.29). In other Hays news, insider Zarin Patel purchased 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £11,886.06 ($14,367.29). Also, insider James Hilton sold 69,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £73,218.60 ($88,503.08). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

