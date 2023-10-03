Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,115 put options.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLV opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

