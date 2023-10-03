Hofer & Associates. Inc Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 117.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.