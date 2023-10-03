Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

