HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7,481.05

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,481.05 ($90.43) and traded as high as GBX 7,576 ($91.58). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 7,464 ($90.22), with a volume of 14,532 shares changing hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,481.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,571.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.