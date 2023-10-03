Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

