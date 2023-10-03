Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ICVX opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Icosavax news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $104,441.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,177 shares of company stock valued at $161,048. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Icosavax by 36.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 475,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

