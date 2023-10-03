Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

