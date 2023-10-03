Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells 29,350 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

