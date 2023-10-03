Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $186.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Generac by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

