Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Sells 1,444 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on MMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maximus by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,480,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Maximus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.