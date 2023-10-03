Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

