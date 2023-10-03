Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

