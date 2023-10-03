Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 254.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.95 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

