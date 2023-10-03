Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.06

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and traded as low as $99.26. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 8,675 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
