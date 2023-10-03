Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.06

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and traded as low as $99.26. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 8,675 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
