Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.06

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and traded as low as $99.26. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 8,675 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

