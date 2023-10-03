Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 9/29/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.
  • 9/22/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/20/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/20/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/6/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/22/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/21/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/8/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/4/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

