Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/29/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

9/22/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

