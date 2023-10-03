Investors Buy High Volume of Agnico Eagle Mines Call Options (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,509 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 4,069 call options.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.