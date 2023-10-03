Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 25,786 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 743% compared to the average daily volume of 3,060 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 134,161 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 421.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 204,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

