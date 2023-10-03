Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INVH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.69.
Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.3 %
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
