iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.