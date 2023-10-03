iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMM opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

