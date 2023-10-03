iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 25,401 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average volume of 11,789 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.