iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 25,401 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average volume of 11,789 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,660,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 250,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

