Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Adecoagro stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,015,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

