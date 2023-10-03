Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

IDP Education Price Performance

IDPUF stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

