Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
IDP Education Price Performance
IDPUF stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $13.60.
IDP Education Company Profile
