Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $45.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.27.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $21.99 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

