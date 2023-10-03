JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 540

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 540 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.68) to GBX 585 ($7.07) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 630 ($7.62) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.57.

easyJet Stock Up 1.2 %

easyJet stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

