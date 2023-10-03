JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 540

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 540 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.68) to GBX 585 ($7.07) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 630 ($7.62) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.57.
Read Our Latest Report on ESYJY
easyJet Stock Up 1.2 %
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.