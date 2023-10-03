Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.06. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 570 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.67%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
