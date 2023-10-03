Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.06. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 570 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.