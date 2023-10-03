Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 55,197 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,623% compared to the average daily volume of 3,204 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 75.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.