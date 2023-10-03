KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SYM stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,584,704.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock worth $514,086,938. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

