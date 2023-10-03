KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

