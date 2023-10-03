KRS Capital Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 13.5% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

