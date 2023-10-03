Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,132,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,275,000 after buying an additional 1,635,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.