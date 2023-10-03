L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 350 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

AMZN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

