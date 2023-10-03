Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.49.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.