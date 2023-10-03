LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $8.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFMD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.48.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 32,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $114,817.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,145.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.