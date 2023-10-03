LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in LivaNova by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 162,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in LivaNova by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 272,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Barclays upped their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

