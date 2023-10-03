London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,920 ($119.91) price target on the stock.
LSEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.21) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,774 ($118.14).
Check Out Our Latest Report on London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 35.70 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,250.00%.
Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand purchased 24,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,211 ($99.25) per share, with a total value of £2,052,339.45 ($2,480,768.10). Insiders sold 19,678,568 shares of company stock valued at $120,357,783,983 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
See Also
