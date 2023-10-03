Lyra Therapeutics’ (LYRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,917.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.42%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,010 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.