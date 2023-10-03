Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of MANU opened at $19.40 on Monday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

