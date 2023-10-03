Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

