Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,316,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $3,372,150.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

