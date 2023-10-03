Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 723 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.