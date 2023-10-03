McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $317.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.47. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $231.71 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

