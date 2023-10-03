McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at BTIG Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $257.75 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $231.71 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

