MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,403 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 117.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.57 and a 200-day moving average of $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

