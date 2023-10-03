Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. Methanex has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after purchasing an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in Methanex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 156.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after acquiring an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

